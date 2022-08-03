The Dell XPS 13 Touch is fast, luxurious, and $550 off

Need a new laptop for work or school? You’re in luck because we’ve got an epic deal for you today. Dell is selling the sublime XPS 13 Touch for $1,049.99. That’s a savings of $550 off the usual price.

We love Dell’s XPS line here at PCWorld. The high resolution displays are gorgeous and nearly bezel-less, and the laptop themselves are lightweight and easy to travel with. The XPS 13 Touch has much of the same design cues as its successful predecessors. But let’s get into the specs and features of this specific model, yeah?

The Dell XPS 13 Touch features an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The processor has four cores and eight threads, so it’s designed to divvy up the workload in a fast and efficient way. It’s a last-gen CPU (which is probably why this laptop is on such steep sale) but it’s still plenty fast for productivity tasks like writing term papers, working on spreadsheets, and so on. The display also has a resolution of 3840×2160 and is touch-enabled.

This is a very nice laptop going for a very nice sale price. Grab it before it disappears.

