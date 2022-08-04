Save $100 on this customizable SteelSeries mechanical keyboard

If you’ve been jonesing for a new mechanical keyboard, you’re in luck. We’ve got a solid deal for you today. Adorama’s selling the SteelSeries Apex Pro Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $99.99. That’s a savings of $100 off the usual price. According to Adorama, stock is low, so you better swoop in before it’s too late.

The Apex Pro has six multimedia buttons, adjustable actuation switches, and per-key RGB lighting. This keyboard has OmniPoint switches, which have magnetic sensors and the sensitivity level can be adjusted exactly to your liking. According to the SteelSeries blog, OmniPoint switches have a “smooth and linear feel” to them. There’s also a magnetic wrist rest, which gives your palms a comfortable spot to rest during those late night gaming sessions.

This is a fantastic keyboard for hardcore gamers. Don’t miss out.

