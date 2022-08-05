The USB ports on AMD’s first Ryzen 7000 motherboards will melt your face off

For Americans, more is more. And though the motherboards for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors are being produced in Taiwan, the top-tier options—the new X670e models aimed at enthusiasts—are embracing our supersize-everything-and-the-kitchen-sink philosophy.

Example: The Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, which was newly announced this week. It cheerfully packs a concentrated lineup of the latest buzzwords in PC hardware onto the board. You want USB ports? Two are blistering fast 40Gbps USB 4.0 Type-C. A third Type-C is a 20Gbps port. And you still get one more USB-C port along with eight USB Type-A, all rated at 10Gbps. That’s just at the rear. You still have internal headers for USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2.

Asus ROG Crosshair X670e motherboard rear ports. Asus

The rest of the board? Not one, but two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. Five NVMe M.2 slots—and four of ‘em are PCIe 5.0. A pair of Ethernet jacks that supports 10Gbps in one, 2.5Gbps in the other. The list goes on, with something for everyone, not just speed demons. Overclockers, RGB fanatics, also somehow RGB haters—they all get love.

Asus of course isn’t the only board vendor showing up to this party with every single bell and whistle. ASRock, Gigabyte, MSI, and Biostar made new reveals of their own, with MSI showing off the literal biggest of the bunch, the e-ATX MEG Godlike. And yet, it’s Gigabyte sneakily claiming a whopping 21 USB ports for its Aorus x670e boards, without adding an important qualifier of supported.

You can read more about these upcoming powerhouse mobos in Videocardz’s rundown of the announcements made during AMD’s livestream. And if you missed it earlier this week, catch up on the news about Ryzen 7000’s slated launch window. Mild spoiler: You won’t have to wait much longer to see it, and by extension, some of these premium x670 motherboards.