Save $450 on this Gateway gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti

Are you looking for a laptop that can handle both gaming and content creator tasks? If so, we’ve got an excellent deal for you today. Walmart is selling the Gateway FHD Creator Notebook for $949. That’s $450 off of the original $1,399 price. Let’s get into the specs and features then, shall we?

This Gateway laptop is rocking an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 1920×1080 display measures 17.3-inches (that’s quite a bit of screen real estate!) and it has a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is a good size for gaming or editing videos. However, you may want to scale the graphics back to medium or high when playing newer games. For ports, it has one USB Type-C, one USB 2.0, two USB 3.1, one ethernet port, one HDMI, and one micro SD card slot. It weighs a little over five pounds, so this isn’t really a travel-friendly machine. That said, if you don’t mind the additional heft, this is an awesome deal. You better grab it before it’s gone forever.

Get the Gateway 17.3 FHD Creator Notebook for $949 at Walmart