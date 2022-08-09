Home / Accessories
This blisteringly fast 360Hz Asus gaming monitor is just $400

Gotta go fast.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld

If you’re in the market for a high refresh rate gaming monitor, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Amazon is selling the Asus ROG Swift monitor for $399.99. That’s a savings of $150. This is a great monitor for first-person-shooter games, where every second counts.

The ROG Swift measures 24.5-inches with an aspect ratio of 16:9. That’s a good size for a home office or a multi-monitor setup. It has a resolution of 1920×1080, a ridiculous refresh rate of 360Hz, and a one millisecond response time. For ports, it has one HDMI, one DisplayPort, two USB 3.0, one Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer port, and one headphone jack. The built-in G-Sync technology helps reduce any screen tearing. It also comes with a ROG desk mount kit, which allows you to adjust the height of the monitor.

All in all, this is an awesome gaming monitor at a fantastic price. You better nab it before it’s gone.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

