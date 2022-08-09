This blisteringly fast 360Hz Asus gaming monitor is just $400

If you’re in the market for a high refresh rate gaming monitor, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a killer deal for you today. Amazon is selling the Asus ROG Swift monitor for $399.99. That’s a savings of $150. This is a great monitor for first-person-shooter games, where every second counts.

The ROG Swift measures 24.5-inches with an aspect ratio of 16:9. That’s a good size for a home office or a multi-monitor setup. It has a resolution of 1920×1080, a ridiculous refresh rate of 360Hz, and a one millisecond response time. For ports, it has one HDMI, one DisplayPort, two USB 3.0, one Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer port, and one headphone jack. The built-in G-Sync technology helps reduce any screen tearing. It also comes with a ROG desk mount kit, which allows you to adjust the height of the monitor.

All in all, this is an awesome gaming monitor at a fantastic price. You better nab it before it’s gone.

Get the Asus ROG Swift monitor for $399.99 at Amazon