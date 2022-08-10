Save $700 on the stylish, powerful Dell XPS 15 Touch

If you’ve been looking for killer all-around laptop with a knack for content creation, you’re in luck. Dell is selling the XPS 15 Touch for $1,599.99. That’s a savings of $700. That’s a fantastic price for a laptop with an OLED display and powerful internal components. Let’s dive right into the specs and features then.

The XPS 15 Touch’s 15.6-inch OLED display has a resolution of 3456×2160, a refresh rate of 60Hz and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s also touch-enabled and the bezels are super skinny, which means you’re getting a ton of screen. It’s a phenomenal screen for photo editing or graphic design work. As for the internals, this laptop has an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a game-ready Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. For connectivity options, you’re getting two USB Type-C (one with Thunderbolt support), a full-sized SD card reader, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a lock-slot.

This is a killer laptop at a fantastic price. It’s part of Dell’s back-to-school sale, so you better swoop in fast.

Get the XPS 15 Touch laptop for $1,599.99 at Dell