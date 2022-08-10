Home / Laptops
Save $700 on the stylish, powerful Dell XPS 15 Touch

This is a killer deal. Act now.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld

If you’ve been looking for killer all-around laptop with a knack for content creation, you’re in luck. Dell is selling the XPS 15 Touch for $1,599.99. That’s a savings of $700. That’s a fantastic price for a laptop with an OLED display and powerful internal components. Let’s dive right into the specs and features then.

The XPS 15 Touch’s 15.6-inch OLED display has a resolution of 3456×2160, a refresh rate of 60Hz and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It’s also touch-enabled and the bezels are super skinny, which means you’re getting a ton of screen. It’s a phenomenal screen for photo editing or graphic design work. As for the internals, this laptop has an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, a game-ready Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. For connectivity options, you’re getting two USB Type-C (one with Thunderbolt support), a full-sized SD card reader, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a lock-slot.

This is a killer laptop at a fantastic price. It’s part of Dell’s back-to-school sale, so you better swoop in fast.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

