This $799 4K Lenovo IdeaPad laptop (55% off) is an outrageous deal

It’s a rare day that you’ll find a premium Evo-class 4K laptop on sale. And on sale for 55% off, saving you almost $1,000? Buy this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i, now.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad qualifies as an Evo-class laptop, which is part of Intel’s program for co-designing premium laptops hand-in-hand with the PC makers themselves. It’s a mark of quality, and we haven’t run into an Evo notebook we wouldn’t recommend. The kicker is that Evo-class laptops typically command premium prices, which can mean that we advise buying a cheaper laptop instead. Not in this case!

Under the hood, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i (82D2000QU) offers top-notch specifications, too. The only catch is that it has last year’s Core i7-1195G7 inside, which really doesn’t make that much difference with a discount this profound (it’s still a powerful Core i7 chip). Otherwise, there’s also 16GB of LPDDR4X memory alongside a full 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Even better, it sits behind a 14-inch 4K display, which is a rare thing as well. You’ll also find a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect to a top Thunderbolt dock if needed, though there’s a dedicated USB-C port to charge your phone, too. This laptop is both thin and light, too, at 2.64 pounds.

While we’re also rounding up the best back-to-school deals on laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, displays and more, we just had to call this out.

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i for $799.99 at Microsoft