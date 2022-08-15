AMD Technology Helps IT Departments Manage Hybrid Work

As today’s businesses employ an ever-more mobile workforce, they are facing the reality of a sea of new cybersecurity threats.

At the same time, many of today’s mobile devices must now run demanding video conferencing and collaboration software in parallel with productivity suites, business analytics software, and more — and operate on the go, potentially hours from power outlets. IT teams, with their hands already full, must manage it all remotely without missing a step.

Many laptops and the tools for administering them are built for another era and simply can’t keep up. Fortunately, new CPUs from AMD —the AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors — are designed to meet the challenges of hybrid work head-on. Here’s how they do it.

New processors for new challenges

AMD PRO technologies deliver a complete set of features to help businesses defend against cybersecurity threats, keep tabs on multiple devices, and provide enterprise-grade stability and reliability.

To business users, it adds up to what they care about most: PCs performing quickly and reliably, with security and management features running unobtrusively in the background.

Take, for example, AMD PRO security, which includes multilayered security features at the hardware, operating system (OS), and system level. For the first time in business notebooks, AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors come integrated with the Microsoft Pluton Security Processor, which helps provide continuous protection for user identity, data, and apps on new Windows 11 PCs without slowing down performance.

The new processors are aided by power management features, letting users run demanding applications all day long so they don’t need to worry about straying far from an outlet.

Easing PC fleet management

AMD simplifies the management of PC fleets with AMD PRO manageability, reducing the workload of IT teams. Whether devices are managed in-network or through the cloud with endpoint management tools, at any point in the lifecycle from deployment to retirement, this technology offers IT administrators a unified set of tools to manage systems across the organization.

AMD PRO manageability includes these new features:

Wireless support for more than two dozen widely used, open standards-based DASH management profiles.

AMD Manageability Processor, a dedicated processor integrated into the CPU for enhanced manageability.

AMD keeps business leaders happy too, with its AMD PRO business ready. With this feature, managers can make long-term plans without worrying about losing vital capabilities or leaving capital investments behind. That’s because AMD PRO business ready offers enterprise-grade quality assurance, reliability, and software stability to ensure platform longevity.

The work world has changed, and laptops and other devices that business users depend on must step up to keep data safe and applications running smoothly, whether plugged in or not. New AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors help laptop manufacturers deliver the goods so businesses can handle what’s next.

Click here to learn more.