New AMD Processors Deliver Productivity-Enhancing Performance

Businesses have long demanded the best performance possible in PCs. Now they need performance and mobility to support a hybrid workforce. That’s because work machines have to perform like their desktop progenitors while going the distance unplugged for workers moving between office, home, and shared workspaces.

New business processors from AMD are here to deliver.

Fast and mobile for ultimate performance

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors meet the needs of today’s hybrid workforce in providing industry-leading performance. With up to eight high-performance cores based on new architecture, the new chips deliver unmatched productivity for accelerated professional workflows in thin and light laptops. That means professionals don’t have to sacrifice portability for performance.

That’s especially important in the era of videoconferencing, where participants often run productivity or collaboration software in the background. Meeting the challenge, PRO 6000 Series processors deliver best-in-class productivity and virtual collaboration, with up to 18% faster performance using MS Office apps while running Microsoft Teams conferences.[1]

In terms of video performance, laptops built with the PRO 6000 Series chips also come equipped with AMD RDNA™ 2 graphics architecture, the world’s most powerful integrated graphics.[2] These processors enable accelerated content creation for graphic design and other demanding applications. They also deliver high-resolution, multi-display support for extending workspaces for detail work and multitasking.

Going the distance

Laptops and devices driven by the new chips aren’t tied to the desk. Innovations in processor power efficiency deliver all-day battery life for working from anywhere and on the go. In fact, the new processors provide up to 26 hours of battery life on a premium business laptop.[3]

Further aiding battery life, intelligent power management works with the Windows operating system to optimize the power and performance curve and deliver the longest possible battery life without penalties to responsiveness.

Such optimization can make the difference between getting through a meeting unplugged and dropping out when a battery dies. Whether at home, the airport, a coworking space, or the office, AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series-powered laptops go virtually anywhere at any time, whether in reach of a power outlet or not.

In short, new business processors from AMD give laptops uncompromising performance and battery life in a package that won’t break anyone’s back – or have them worried about getting somewhere they can plug in before or even during a meeting.

Finally, uncompromising performance and mobility are here to provide relief for the hybrid workforce.

[1] Based on testing by AMD as of 02/02/2022. Productivity performance evaluated with simultaneous operation of a nine-participant Microsoft Teams video conference and the UL Procyon Office Productivity benchmark. System configuration for Ryzen™ 7 5850U (15W): HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 configured with 2x8GB DDR4-3200, Windows 11 Pro, 1TB SSD, AMD Radeon™ Graphics, GPU driver 27.20.21026, BIOS T83. System configuration for Ryzen™ 7 PRO 6850U (28W): AMD reference motherboard with 4x4GB LPDDR5-6400, Windows 11 Pro, 1TB SSD, AMD RadeonTM 680M graphics, GPU driver 30.0, BIOS TRM0081D. Performance may vary. RMP-13

[2] Based on testing by AMD as of 12/14/2021. CPU performance evaluated with an average of seven multi-threaded content creation and CPU tests. GPU performance evaluated with an average of six 3DMark® GPU tests. System configuration for Ryzen™ 7 5850U CPU/GPU performance: HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 configured with 2x8GB DDR4-3200 (22-22-22), Windows® 11 Professional build 22000.282, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, 15W nominal processor TDP, GPU driver 27.20.21026, BIOS T83. System configuration for Ryzen™ 7 PRO 6850U CPU/GPU performance: AMD reference motherboard configured with 4x4GB LPDDR5-6400 (40-39-45-90), Windows® 11 Professional v22000.282, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, 28W nominal processor TDP, AMD RadeonTM 680M graphics, GPU driver 30.0, BIOS TRM0081D. Performance may vary. RMP-11

[3] All battery life claims are approximate. Battery life tested by HP as of 4.7.22, using the Bapco MobileMark 18 benchmark test on an HP Elitebook 865 G9 laptop configured with a 76WHr battery, Ryzen PRO 6850U processor with Radeon graphics, 256GB HDD, 8GB memory, Win 10 Pro, video resolution of 1920 x 1200 x 60 Hz and the power slider set to “better battery.” Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and use. AMD has not independently tested or verified the battery life claim. For more information about HP’s published battery life testing and the MobileMark 18 benchmark test, see https://results.bapco.com/fdr/63601890f0f14ab5c99c634be6721d95. RMP-33