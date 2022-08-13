Invest in your education and donate to a worthy cause with this HP laptop and MS Office bundle

Want to reinvest in your education? What are some resources you might need to learn new skills effectively? A new computer, powerful apps, and expert guidance come to mind, and we just so happen to have all three.

During our Back to Education event, you can get a refurbished HP EliteBook, Microsoft Office Pro, and the training needed to use it effectively for $669. That’s not all! $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to a charity or school in need, you can invest in a worthy student’s education while advancing your own.

The HP EliteBook 840 is an excellent tool for studying, working, or even mindless content binging. It comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, and its Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM are plenty for your educational pursuits. The notebook was given an “A” refurbished rating, so you might barely notice cosmetic defects. Besides that, it works like intended!

On the software end, you’ll get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, giving your new laptop a ton of productivity power. Upon purchase, you’ll receive license keys and download links for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. And finally, the package bundles 8 MS Office training courses to help you get the most out of these apps. Courses are presented by expert instructors like Chris Dutton, a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and found of Maven Analytics.

Take your education to the next level for $669 with this HP EliteBook, Microsoft Office Pro, and training course bundle. If you purchase during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24, a portion will be donated to an organization in need. You’ll receive an email to choose which school or charity you want to send your contribution to, and we’ll announce the winner once the promo concludes!

Microsoft Office Pro for Windows 2021 + HP EliteBook + Certificate Course Bundle – $669.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.