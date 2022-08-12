Learn how to analyze big data with this 7-course bundle, now just $39

It seems like major companies are all about big data these days, and for good reason. Understanding how to interpret this information can lead to powerful insights that give your business a competitive edge, which is why companies are willing to pay Big Data Engineers $121,000 salaries on average.

Are you interested in raking in similar payouts yourself? You might want to check out the 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle, a 7-course bundle covering some of the most popular tools data analysts use today. The training is provided by StreamSkill, a part of the Simon Sez IT family which has provided training to over 1 million students in more than 180 countries. These courses are led by expert instructors using easy-to-follow videos to keep the learning process engaging.

Some popular tools you’ll learn include Alteryx, which is covered in the collection’s first course. Here, you’ll discover how to build visual workflows, filter and parse data, create reports, and more. Alternatively, you’ll find two courses on Tableau, a powerful tool for business intelligence. These lessons illustrate how to navigate the software to create visualizations like Sankey diagrams, geospatial charts, and sunburst charts. There are even classes on R, Python, and Qlik Sense!

If you want to learn how to interpret massive volumes of data, give the 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle a shot. It’s on sale now for $39 or $5.57 per course.

