Swiftdoo PDF review: Essential features and easy to use

Swiftdoo PDF doesn’t have the name recognition of some of the other editors in our buying guide, but it can hold its own with many of them. The Windows-only desktop app provides everything you need to work efficiently with PDF files at a fraction of the price of Adobe’s Acrobat DC.

Swiftdoo PDF: Features

Swiftdoo has a straightforward interface with nine tabs across the top. These are intuitively labeled according to function (Annotate, Edit, Convert, etc.) and each displays its own toolbar when selected. The editor also helpfully aggregates the most used tools on the Home tab so you can streamline your workflow. A sidebar to the left of the document pane can be used to view page thumbnails, bookmarks, annotations, and attached files; convert PDFs to other file formats; or search the contents of the current document.

Modifying PDFs in Switftdoo is as simple as working with a document in Microsoft Word. You simply click the Edit button in the Home tab to make it editable and then you can add or delete and change its font, color, and style as you would in any other text document. You can also add and customize blocks of text using the text-box tool. A white-out feature is provided so you can redact sensitive text by blocking it out in a color of your choice.

Editing text is as easy as working in MS Word. Michael Ansaldo/IDG

Managing images is just as easy. Click the image tool, select an image file from your drive, and drag-and-drop it in place. To modify an image, you click on it and select an option from the pop-up menu to crop or rotate it, adjust its opacity, or replace it with another file.

Swiftdoo includes more than a dozen annotation tools, including shapes, sticky notes, stamps, a highlighter, and a pencil tool for scribbling marginalia. It also supports merging and splitting files for easier document management and conversion to Microsoft Office formats, image files, CAD, and HTML.

You can secure sensitive documents with encryption and watermarks. Encryption uses two types of passwords to protect your documents; a user password is required to open a secured PDF, while a permissions password restricts unwanted access to features such as editing, annotating, and printing. Swiftdoo also provides three ways to create electronic signatures: by typing, image, or handwriting.

Swiftdoo PDF includes many annotation tools including stamps. Michael Ansaldo/IDG

As PDFs are often collaborative, Swiftdoo offers a few ways to easily share documents. You can email them directly from the editor or you can connect Swiftdoo to your Google Drive or Dropbox account to share documents via the cloud.

A 7-day free trial is available for non-registered users, and a 30-day free trial for registered users. To continue to use the editor after the trial expires, you’ll need to pay to keep access to all its features. You can sign up for a monthly subscription that lets you use the editor on one device for $8 per month, or an annual subscription that allows use on two devices for $69 a year (currently $41 for the first year). Alternately, you can purchase a perpetual license, which also enables use on two devices, for a one-time fee of $119.

Bottom line

Swiftdoo PDF is a capable editor that provides all the essential tools for managing PDF files. Without the complexity of many other high-priced apps, it allows users to jump right into its ample toolset and get to work. If you’re looking for an alternative to Adobe Acrobat DC and other pricey editors, you should take advantage of Swiftdoo’s generous trial period and see if it meets your needs.

