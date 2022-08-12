Razer’s DeathAdder V3 Pro is ludicrously lightweight, long-lasting, and fast

Razer’s DeathAdder design is a minor legend among PC gamers, first appearing in 2006 and a favorite ever since for its ergonomic, grippy body shape. The company is giving the design a huge and pricey update today, christening the latest model the DeathAdder V3 Pro. In addition to lightning-fast wireless powers and insane DPI, Razer is highlighting an incredibly lightweight 64-gram (2.22 ounce) body. While far from the world record, it cuts down the weight from the DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed by about 25 percent.

In terms of raw hardware, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is…what’s a polite way of saying “deranged?” With a 30,000 DPI optical sensor, at the highest setting you can move a cursor into the next time zone with a twitch, even if you’re tracking on glass. On top of that are Razer’s third-gen optical switches for zero delay and elimination of unintentional double-clicking on the primary two buttons. The button layout is the familiar “shooter” configuration, two thumb buttons, and a single DPI switch on the bottom.

In addition to handy USB-C charging and an impressive 90 hours of battery life, Razer has put a lot of work into the mouse’s wireless connection. On its own the DeathAdder V3 Pro can handle a 1000Hz polling rate, already fairly superhuman and far more than necessary to overcome even the tiniest amount of online multiplayer lag. But for truly insane responsiveness, you can add on the specialized “HyperPolling” dongle (sold separately or in a bundle) for a jaw-dropping 4000Hz.

Razer

The design is so dedicated to saving weight and increasing battery life that Razer didn’t even put any decorative LEDs on it. It even includes “grip tape” in the box, little add-on stickers for the primary buttons and thumb rest. If that doesn’t say “pro gamer,” I don’t know what does. The DeathAdder V3 Pro is on sale now in black or white for an eye-popping $150, and the HyperPolling dongle is an additional $30. You can get them both in a $165 bundle exclusively from Razer’s online store.