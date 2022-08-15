This 165Hz Dell gaming monitor is just $300

Looking for a high refresh gaming monitor? You’re in luck. Dell is selling the Dell S2721DGF monitor for $299.99. That’s a savings of $150. It measures 27-inches with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a viewing angle of 178-degrees, which is the perfect size for a home office. Let’s get into the specs and features, yeah?

This Dell monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz, a one millisecond response time, and a resolution of 2560×1440. For ports, it has two HDMI, one DIsplayPort, four USB Type-A, and one USB Type-B. That’s a wide range of connectivity options right there. It’s also G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, which should help reduce any screen tearing. This is a fantastic screen for first-person-shooter games, where every second counts. It’s a phenomenal deal, so you better swoop in now before it’s gone.

