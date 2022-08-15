Home / Accessories
Deal

This 165Hz Dell gaming monitor is just $300

It's time to level up your gaming setup.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld
Dell S2721DGF monitor
Dell

Looking for a high refresh gaming monitor? You’re in luck. Dell is selling the Dell S2721DGF monitor for $299.99. That’s a savings of $150. It measures 27-inches with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a viewing angle of 178-degrees, which is the perfect size for a home office. Let’s get into the specs and features, yeah?

This Dell monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz, a one millisecond response time, and a resolution of 2560×1440. For ports, it has two HDMI, one DIsplayPort, four USB Type-A, and one USB Type-B. That’s a wide range of connectivity options right there. It’s also G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, which should help reduce any screen tearing. This is a fantastic screen for first-person-shooter games, where every second counts. It’s a phenomenal deal, so you better swoop in now before it’s gone.

Get the Dell S2721DGF monitor for $299.99 at Best Buy

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes