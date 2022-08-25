How New AMD Business Processors Meet the Demands of Today’s Hybrid Workforce

As remote work becomes the norm, today’s businesses are challenged as never before to empower their workforces to be productive anywhere, anytime.

At the same time, cybersecurity threats are increasing as cyber criminals strive to take advantage of laptop users away from secure corporate networks – and even gain physical access to unattended devices. It’s no wonder that Foundry’s 2022 Future of Work Study found that security is one of the top three concerns associated with hybrid work.

In response, 63% of those surveyed have invested or plan to invest in beefed-up security controls to manage risks. But they don’t have to go it alone. AMD’s next-generation business processors can help solve the two-pronged performance-on-the-go and security challenges of the hybrid workforce.

Collaboration on the go

The next generation of AMD Ryzen™ PRO processors for business feature a new architecture that accelerates productivity and enhances collaboration to help professional laptop users do their best work.

That means they deliver the processing power of desktop machines from only a few years ago while preserving battery life to let today’s professionals work virtually anywhere, any time. They also protect user identities, data, and applications even when used on less-than-secure networks and in iffy locations.

That’s thanks to silicon-based security features provided through AMD and its close collaboration with Microsoft, offering multilayered security at the hardware, software, and operating system (OS) level.

Nor do the new processors leave IT professionals behind, offering manageability features that reduce their workload.

In short, AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Series Processors with PRO Technologies deliver the enterprise-grade security, manageability, and reliability features that businesses and IT decision-makers demand. This includes:

Heavyweight performance

With up to eight high-performance cores, AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors come with AMD RDNA™ 2 graphics architecture — powerful integrated graphics to support processor-hungry content creation such as photo and video processing.

They also provide high-resolution, multi-display support for plugging in extra screens at the office or home.

Innovations in processor power efficiency deliver all day battery life to let professionals work from virtually anywhere on the go.

Welterweight mobility

For the hybrid workforce joining meetings from anywhere, the new chips’ next-gen integrated graphics enable studio-quality conferencing. But such capabilities would have limited use in business laptops that couldn’t go the distance. That’s why intelligent power management lets employees work on the go away from the plug.

In other words, laptops driven by new AMD business processors let professionals run back-back-to-back meetings if they have to while running demanding productivity and collaboration applications in the background, without sweating about where they’re going to find a power outlet.

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors also support USB4 for up to 40 Gbps of bandwidth for ultra-high-speed data transfer and streamlined charging and docking connections and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for next-gen connectivity with multi-gigabit speeds.

It’s all to give businesses and their workforces a leg up in the era of hybrid work, letting them get demanding tasks done on the go while safeguarding their data.

