Get a lifetime Offcloud subscription for $40 during our Back to Education event

We often take the internet for granted, but how will you access e-learning course videos or project documents your college professor is hosting when the web goes down? Offcloud allows you to download files from file-hosting and streaming sites to back them up for later use, making it a great tool to add to your education arsenal.

With Offcloud, you can pull files from your favorite sites such as YouTube, Soundcloud, and Pocket and save them on your computer. Alternatively, you could use Offcloud’s Zaapier integration to automatically upload them to your Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Amazon Cloud, and Mega.NZ accounts. This makes it easy to refer back to meaningful content if your internet goes down or the author removes the files from the web. Offcloud even lets you convert documents to PDF for easy viewing and sharing.

Keep a copy of every piece of content you find valuable with Offcloud. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot, this tool is a must-have for anyone learning a new skill and investing in their education. Lifetime Offcloud subscriptions are for just $39.99 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24.

