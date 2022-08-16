This Asus gaming laptop is gorgeous, powerful, and $400 off

Are you looking for a swanky-looking gaming laptop? Well, we’ve got a phenomenal deal for you today. Best Buy is selling the Asus Zephyrus 14 for $999.99. That’s a savings of $400. When it comes to first impressions, this laptop really knows how to make a statement. The moonlight white color scheme is stunning and a welcome departure from the usual gaming aesthetic (aka red accents, three-headed serpent logo, etc). Fortunately, it’s more than just a pretty face. Let’s get into the specs and features, yeah?

The Asus Zephyrus 14 is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. You should be able to play most older games on the high or very high presets, but we’d recommend scaling back the graphics to medium on newer titles. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. For connectivity options, it has one HDMI, two USB Type-A, and two USB Type-C. Overall, this is a solid deal, so you better grab it before it’s gone.

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 for $999.99 at Best Buy