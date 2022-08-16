Home / Accessories / News
Keychron’s new Q9 is a tiny keyboard with full-sized features

It's an itsy-bitsy-teenie-weenie-modular-mechanical keebie.
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
Keychron Q9 keyboard next to mouse
Keychron

It looks like Keychron is determined to cover every single niche in the high-end mechanical keyboard market. In addition to the somewhat niche “1800” layout of the Q5 and the ergonomic “Alice” build of the Q8, the company just announced a new Q9 model. Don’t let the larger number fool you. This is an absolutely tiny “40%” keyboard with just four rows of keys. It also preserves all the premium features of Keychron’s other Q-model offerings. It’s up for sale today, starting at $139.

Keychron Q9 exploded view

Keychron

Keychron’s modified version of the 40% layout is just a little bigger for the sake of users who like less frequent use of the Fn layer key. It is, in a word, adorable — possibly even adowable. The design has a full arrow key cluster plus a home and delete key, with the latter replaced by the now-ubiquitous radial dial on the upgraded version. Beyond that, it’s the familiar Q feature set: a super thick and heavy milled aluminum case, hot-swap switches with full RGB lighting, gasket mounting, and lots of interior foam for a super-premium feel and easy programming via QMK or VIA.

40% is something of an extreme layout, the lack of a number row forcing the user to become familiar with their Function layers far more than on even a 60% board. That said, it’s proven popular with enthusiasts who demand the maximum amount of free space on their desk or in their travel bag. (The fully-assembled board weighs just over a kilogram, more than twice as heavy as a standard iPad thanks to that thicc case). Keychron has made some considerations for more general users with the arrow cluster and its usual hard-wired Mac/Windows switch. Note the semi-standard layout — a shortened right Shift key is the only oddball on the board, making it easy to customize with aftermarket keycaps.

Keychron Q9 keyboard from the left

Keychron

Keychron’s attractive doubleshot PBT OSA keycaps are an available add-on as well as premium pre-lubed Gateron Pro switches. The “barebones” board (with no switches or caps) starts at $139, with the add-on knob version going for $149. Switches and keycaps will cost you an extra $30 for either configuration, which is actually a bit of a bargain. You can order the keyboard in black, silver, or a bright navy blue with matching caps, and it comes in ANSI or ISO layouts. For an in-depth look at Keychron’s Q series, be sure to check out our review of the Q5.

