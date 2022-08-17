AMD has been making a lot of noticeable gains in the CPU market lately, and its next-gen platform is highly anticipated by enthusiasts and analysts alike. Both of them have been patiently waiting for the next generation of desktop CPUs, the Ryzen 7000 series running on the new Zen 4 architecture and AM5 platform. They won’t have to wait much longer: AMD has announced that it will host a livestream to debut them all on August 29th.

Instead of a media-focused event as a pre-brief or tradeshow presentation, the video will be livestreamed on YouTube in prime time, 7 PM Eastern US (4 PM Pacific, midnight UK time). In attendance will be the usual suspects, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster, and other AMD bigwigs and tech types. They’ll be breaking down the improvements and innovations made for the upcoming platform shift and presumably showing off the finalized CPU designs for high-end Ryzen 7000 chips.

AMD has been hyping up AM5 for years and the 5nm-based Ryzen 7000 for only a little less time. With the way AMD has dramatically increased its performance gains and closed the gap with Intel, it’ll be a treat to see what they have to show off as the finish line appears. Rumors abound that the first Ryzen 7000 chips and accompanying hardware will be arriving at retail sometime in September, but we’ll have to wait for the presentation to get confirmation of that.

Intel’s competition, the 13th-generation Raptor Lake series, is expected to debut later this year. There is still no concerete date.