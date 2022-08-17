This EVGA mechanical gaming keyboard is just $55

Are you in the market for a new mechanical keyboard? Well, today you’re in luck. Amazon’s selling the EVGA Z15 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard for $54.94. That’s a savings of $75.05. This keyboard comes with Kailh Speed Bronze switches, which are light and clicky and can help improve the speed of your typing. Let’s dive further into the furthers then, shall we?

The EVGA Z15 features hot swap sockets, which allow you to alter the feel of the mechanical switches. There’s a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor inside that puts out a 4,000Hz polling rate. In other words, this keyboard is very fast and responsive. It also has per-key RGB lighting and a detachable magnetic palm rest.

This is a fantastic deal. With back-to-school season in full swing, you may want to pick it up before it disappears forever.

Get the EVGA Z15 keyboard for $54.94 at Amazon