Can’t afford a brand new PC? Opt for this refurbished HP ProDesk instead.

The chip shortage has made everything more expensive — including new PC’s. But, if you look closely, there are options to be found that are more budget friendly, such as this HP ProDesk desktop which is offered at just $569.99 while supplies last.

The HP ProDesk has been ‘renewed’ to as new condition by the #1 Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher in the United States. It’s equipped with a sixth generation i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 500GB hard drive, an optical drive, and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. And, unlike most other PC’s, it comes with a 23.6 inch HD monitor too so you won’t have to make any additional purchases.

No, this PC probably isn’t suitable for hard core gaming — But it has more than enough power to handle all your productivity needs. If you need a computer for school or work, then this is a great choice. And since you can get it today for 43 percent off the regular price, it’s way easier on the pocketbook than buying brand new.

HP ProDesk 600 G2 SFF Desktop PC, Intel i5-6500, 8GB RAM 500GB HDD, Windows 10 Professional, New 23.6″ FHD V7 LED Monitor, New 16GB Flash Drive, Wireless Keyboard & Mouse, DVD, WiFi (Renewed) – $569.99

