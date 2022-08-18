Rock out with these luxurious Sennheiser headphones for $146

Are you looking for a brand new pair of headphones for producing music or listening to Zoom calls? If so, we’ve got a fabulous deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the Sennheiser HD 560 S headphones for $146.32. That’s a savings of $53.63. They’re luxurious and, according to Sennheiser, the adjustable headband is super lightweight. Let’s dive into the features then, shall we?

These headphones fit over your ears and the foam cups look very comfortable. The open ear design also allows the headphones to better distribute sound waves. They have a frequency response range of 38,000 Hz, which is perfect for those who like to mix their own music. The only knock we have against this headset is that it doesn’t come with a microphone. That said, this is still an excellent deal. You better swoop in before it’s gone.

Get the Sennheiser HD 560 S headphones for $146.32 at Amazon