Home / Security / News
News

Don’t plug in that free Microsoft Office USB drive you got in the mail

Surprisingly legit-looking, "free" copies of Microsoft Office are (unsurprisingly) still scams
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
Fake Microsoft Office USB drive
Sky News

If you happen to receive what looks like a full retail copy of Microsoft Office in the mail and you don’t remember ordering it, it’s probably a bad idea to actually try and install it. But that’s what at least a few people in the UK have done recently, subsequently finding themselves prospective victims of a familiar social engineering scam. The randomized and surprisingly professional approach to this scheme caught the attention of Sky News.

It works like this: you get a random package in the mail that looks convincingly like a retail copy of Microsoft Office stored on an engraved thumb drive and even complete with a product code sticker. You plug the USB drive into your PC and it immediately tells you that you have a virus, and you need to call “Microsoft Support.” On the phone, “Microsoft” encourages you to install a remote access tool, after which the problem is apparently solved, but not before you’ve given up a credit card number for verification purposes. Then, of course, come the fraudulent charges.

Impersonating Microsoft or other authoritative figures isn’t a new technique by any means — here in the US we get spam calls from “Microsoft support” all the time. But the extra layer of expense and sophistication in creating branded USB drives and shipping professional-looking packing in order to sell that authority is an interesting innovation on the part of the scammers. This takes a lot more time and money than the usual website and fake download.

One of these USB drives was spotted by a woman who turned out to be the mother of a security consultant. Her son immediately spotted the sketchy nature of the package. After Sky News received the reports, Microsoft was alerted and began an internal investigation. The company confirms that a number of people have received the fake USB drives, seemingly at random, through the UK post. Scammers do not appear to be singling out high-value targets.

As Microsoft Office 2021 currently starts at $150 (£119.99), it’s easy to see why the prospect of a free copy is tempting. But, now as ever, the old advice applies: if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

, Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

Recent stories by Michael Crider:

Coupon Codes