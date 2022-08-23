Donate to charity when you purchase this lifetime password manager

Are you going to school this fall? Or perhaps you’ve signed up for an e-learning platform to develop your professional skills. Whatever the case, you’ll likely have to flip back and forth between numerous online accounts, and the safest way to maintain them is by using a unique password for each.

If you’re looking for an easy way to manage all your passwords and generate new, unique ones, consider Enpass. Lifetime Individual Plans are available for $29.99 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24. Plus, $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to a school or charity in need.

Enpass is a password manager app that lets you save codes for all your accounts and auto-fills them whenever you need to log into one. Individual Plan members can create and save an unlimited number of passwords, so you can ensure your entire online identity is well-secured. Speaking of, nothing is ever saved on Enpass’s servers. Rather, your credentials are stored locally, and you can sync them to your cloud storage accounts so only you can access them.

You can use Enpass on all your devices, including smartphones and tablets, and even activate Face ID or Touch ID for an extra layer of security and convenience. Enpass even audits passwords for potential vulnerabilities and alerts you should a website you have an account with experiences a breach. So it’s no wonder Enpass was rated 4.4 out of 5 on the App Store.

You can purchase a lifetime Enpass Individual Plan for $29.99 until August 24. Upon purchase, you’ll receive an email prompting you to vote on the organization you’d like us to send your donation to, and we’ll announce the winner once the event concludes.

