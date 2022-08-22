Get 42 hours of Excel VBA training while helping a worthy cause

If you’re keen on investing in your education this year, you can’t go with learning Microsoft Excel. It’s one of the most popular programs in the world for many reasons. For one, it helps you stay organized, and it’s also excellent for data analysis. It’s even become an e-sport!

Want to learn how to use Excel efficiently while donating to a worthy cause? During our Back to Education event, you can get the 2022 Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle for $39.99, and $0.50 of your purchase will go to a school or charity in need.

This 13-course bundle is led by self-taught Excel expert Daniel Strong, who’s taught over 130 thousand students on Udemy. These classes offer 42 hours of content on how to use Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) to automate repetitive tasks, build custom reports, make your own formulas and functions, and more.

Get the 2022 Ultimate Excel VBA Certification Bundle for $39.99 during our Back to Education event. Upon purchase, you’ll receive an email prompting you to vote for the organization you’d like us to send donations to. We’ll announce the charity with the most votes after the event ends on August 24.

