Purchasing Mentorist Pro before August 24 will help a charity in need

Have you made a promise to yourself to learn something new this year? There are numerous ways to do so, ranging from college courses to e-learning programs. Many successful entrepreneurs look to books as sources of inspiration. However, if you’re busy managing your business, time is of the essence.

During our Back to Education event, you can save time trudging through books with a lifetime subscription to Mentorist for $49, the best price you’ll find on the web. This service summarizes bestselling books across 11 genres into key takeaways, allowing you to pull valuable insights without a hefty time commitment.

With a Mentorist Pro subscription, you can explore books in categories such as business, productivity, health, science, and more, allowing you to stay up to date on the best practices to enhance your life. The library currently offers over 200 book summaries, and it can provide recurring reminders for you to brush up on your reading.

Have a reading goal in mind? Mentorist also visualizes your progress and awards badges to signify your personal development. And if there’s a title that Mentorist doesn’t offer, you can vote for it to appear in the future. It’s easy to see why this book summary library earned 4.6 out of 5 on the App Store and 4.2 out of 5 on Google Play.

PCWorld readers can purchase a lifetime Mentorist Pro subscription for $49 or 90% off until August 24. As part of our Back to Education promotion, $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to a charity or school in need. You can vote for the organization via email, and you’ll receive a follow-up message after the event concludes announcing the charity with the most votes.

Mentorist Pro: Lifetime Subscription – $49

Explore 200+ Bestselling Book Summaries

Prices subject to change.