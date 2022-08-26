This $14 web course can show you how to use Google Go like a pro

There are so many different coding languages out there that it’s unlikely anyone could learn them all. Still, if you work as a programmer, it’d be a good idea to have a handle on more than just a few. So we’re offering The Complete Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course as an affordable option to help you diversify your knowledge base.

This course introduces students to Google’s very own programming language, known as Google Go or sometimes just Golang. Students will learn the very basics, discover its advanced features, and find out how it’s used in real-world applications. And since the language is open source, it’s easy to get your hands on it.

The Complete Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course is facilitated by Integrity Training, a highly rated source for online education programs. They’ve been in business for over 20 years, have taught more than 1.2 million people to date, and are trusted by corporations and governments alike to keep their staff on the cutting edge.

Best of all, the course is on sale this week so it’s even easier to afford than normal. In fact, the enrollment fee has been knocked down to just $13.99. So, if you’ve ever wanted to learn about Google Go, now’s the time to do it.

The Complete Google Go Programming Language for Beginners Course – $13.99

