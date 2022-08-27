Save $28 off the cost of this dual monitor and mouse bundle

We all want to be as efficient as possible. But sometimes that’s easier said than done, especially when we are away from the office and working on a laptop. Sound familiar? If so, then the Mobile Pixels Duex Max and Mini Mouse Bundle may be just what the doctor ordered.

This bundle features the popular Mobile Pixels Duex Max, a plug-and-play monitor which conveniently adds a second display to your laptop. It’s lightweight so it’s easy to carry around, it’s energy-efficient, and it’s compatible with nearly everything via a USB connection.

Also included is the Mobile Pixels Mini Mouse. It features a comfortable grip, it’s easily portable, and the clicking noise it produces is much quieter when compared with other devices. And it’s got a built-in laser pointer too, making it an ideal tool for presentations.

The Mobile Pixels Duex Max and Mini Mouse Bundle normally costs $388.99. This week, however, you can save $28 off that price and get it for just $360.99. If you travel a lot for work and need to stay productive, then it’s a deal that’s definitely worth checking out.

Mobile Pixels Duex Max + Mini Mouse Bundle – $360.99

