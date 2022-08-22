Get this blazing fast 165Hz HP gaming monitor for just $325

Need a high refresh monitor for those late night gaming sessions? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Best Buy’s selling the HP UWQHD gaming monitor for $324.99. That’s a savings of $135. This monitor measures 34-inches with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a viewing angle of 178-degrees. That’s a good size for a home office. But let’s dive further into the specs and features, yeah?

The HP monitor has a resolution of 3440×1440, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a one millisecond response time. In other words, you should expect buttery smooth visuals. This monitor is also packing AMD’s FreeSync technology, which helps reduce screen tearing. For ports, you’re getting one HDMI and one DisplayPort. Overall, this is a solid deal. You better take advantage of it before it’s gone, especially with back-to-school season in full swing.

Get the HP UWQHD gaming monitor for $324.99 at Best Buy