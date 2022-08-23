Save $90 on Razer’s lightning fast, ultra-customizable Basilisk gaming mouse

If you’re in the market for an awesome gaming mouse, then you’re in luck. Amazon’s selling the Razer Basilisk Ultimate and the accompanying charging dock for $79.99. That’s a savings of $90. This mouse is responsive and, according to Razer, has a run time of about five hours from ten minutes of charging. Let’s dive deeper into the specs and features then, yeah?

The Basilisk Ultimate features 11 programmable buttons and 20K DPI, which is ideal for first-person-shooter games. If the preset buttons aren’t to your liking, you can always switch it up in the Razer Synapse 3 program. As with many Razer devices, this mouse has customizable Chroma lighting and loads of cool combinations to chose from. Finally, instead of a physical switch being triggered, the Basilisk uses light beam-based actuation. That means your clicks will register at a faster rate.

This is a great deal, especially with the included charging dock. You better swoop in soon, though, as it won’t last forever.

Get the Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse for $79.99 at Amazon