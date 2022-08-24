This surprisingly swanky HP Chromebook is $300 off

Need a swanky Chromebook for work or school? We’ve got you covered. Best Buy’s selling the HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $399. That’s a savings of $300. This laptop is packing a lot of features like a touch-enabled display and a backlit keyboard, making it an excellent value after the heavy discount. Let’s take a quick peek under the hood then and get into the guts.

HP’s Chromebook has an Intel Core i3 1115G4 CPU, Intel UHD integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. It should be fast enough to handle everyday tasks like watching Netflix, surfing the web, checking e-mail, and so on. You may even get away with some very lightweight gaming. The 14-inch touch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and can swing around 360-degrees. The convertible form factor is nice, as you can fold it up and use it like a tablet when traveling. With its aluminum casing and mineral silver color scheme, it looks like a premium product as well.

You better take advantage of this deal before it’s too late. With back-to-school season in full swing, it won’t last forever.

Get the HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook for $399 at Best Buy