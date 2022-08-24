Home / Security / News
News

Plex hacked: Change your password right now

The roll-your-own streaming server tool has experienced a big hack.
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld
Plex logo broken glass
Plex

Plex is one of those services that hardcore nerds absolutely love. It’s also getting a much higher profile these days, thanks to a series of feature additions like built-in free streaming TV. That profile appears to have attracted the wrong kind of attention. According to an email sent to users, Plex was hacked, and whoever did it made off with “emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords.”

That’s fairly typical as data breaches go, and there’s no indication that more sensitive data has gone missing, as noted by The Verge. Plex promises that, as far as it can tell, credit card numbers and other payment data wasn’t affected. Users’ private media libraries were apparently not compromised as part of the attack.

the best password manager

LastPass

LastPass
Read our review
MSRP: $36
Best Prices Today: $36 at LastPass

That being said, with usernames and (possibly, but unlikely) passwords it’s certainly possible for someone to get into said libraries. So if Plex hasn’t flagged your account for a password reset already, you might just want to do it manually. Oh, and while you’re at it, use a password manager already: the semi-randomized generators and encrypted storage are a lot better than going with your mom’s maiden name and your pet’s birthday. Check out our guide to password managers if you need a little help.

, Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

Recent stories by Michael Crider:

Coupon Codes