Level up your gaming space with this $200 ultrawide MSI monitor

Sometimes a specific game requires a ridiculous high refresh monitor, especially if you deal with screen tearing on a regular basis. For those hardcore gamers out there, we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the MSI MAG301RF monitor for $199, which saves you $70.99. This 30-inch monitor has an aspect ratio of 21:9. That’s much wider than the more typical 16:9 aspect ratio.

This MSI monitor has a lightning fast refresh rate of 200Hz, a resolution of 2560×1080, and a one millisecond response time. In other words, you can expect buttery smooth visuals and a razor sharp picture. You can also hook this monitor up to a console for when you’re in the mood for some couch co-op. This is a rad monitor. If you’re a serious PC gamer, you better pick this one up fast.

Get the MSI Full HD monitor for $199 at Amazon