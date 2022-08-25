Home / Accessories
Level up your gaming space with this $200 ultrawide MSI monitor

This monitor is truly the bees knees.
Sometimes a specific game requires a ridiculous high refresh monitor, especially if you deal with screen tearing on a regular basis. For those hardcore gamers out there, we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the MSI MAG301RF monitor for $199, which saves you $70.99. This 30-inch monitor has an aspect ratio of 21:9. That’s much wider than the more typical 16:9 aspect ratio.

This MSI monitor has a lightning fast refresh rate of 200Hz, a resolution of 2560×1080, and a one millisecond response time. In other words, you can expect buttery smooth visuals and a razor sharp picture. You can also hook this monitor up to a console for when you’re in the mood for some couch co-op. This is a rad monitor. If you’re a serious PC gamer, you better pick this one up fast.

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

