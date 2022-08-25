Corsair’s new OLED monitor transforms from flat to curved

Should you go with a flat monitor for pixel-perfect accuracy or a curved one for video and gaming immersion? Thanks to a new partnership with LG, Corsair asks,

por qué no los dos? In addition to being an impressive 45-inch ultrawide OLED, the Corsair Xeneon Flex can literally bend itself from flat to curved with a pair of fold-away handles on either side of the screen.

Corsair

The 45WQHD240 (catchy, huh?) uses a “W-OLED” screen panel supplied by LG Display. When physically bent into its curved configuration, it has a dramatic 800R angle, which is even more curved than some of Samsung’s most expensive gaming displays. According to Corsair’s press release, the panel can be positioned “anywhere in between” completely flat and its most curved position, an interesting option for those who want a very specific geometry for their screen.

On top of the unique bending action, the Xeneon Flex boasts an ultrawide 3440×1440 resolution, 1,350,000 contrast ratio, 1000 nits of brightness, .03ms response time, and a 240hz refresh rate. It’s compatible with both G-Sync and Freesync, and includes a “sophisticated burn-in prevention system” with a three-year warranty protecting it against both image burn and dead pixels.

Want to get your hands on one? Then you’ll want to go to the Gamescom conference in Germany. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for a release date, pricing, and further specifications like the rest of us. (The video shows an elaborate stand with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C on the rear with USB-A ports on the front.)

Corsair says those details are coming later this year, which gives you time to start saving up your pennies. And, based on the price of other premium OLED monitors, you’ll want to save plenty of dimes and quarters, too.