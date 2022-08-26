Save $950 on this stunning 360Hz Alienware gaming laptop

Gamers need a laptop that’s both powerful and fast, and that’s exactly what we have for you here today. Dell’s selling the Alienware X15 R1 for $1,799.99, which saves you a whopping $950 off the usual price. This laptop has a wide array of connectivity options, a ridiculously high refresh rate, a sophisticated-looking design, a fancy backlit keyboard, and so on. The specs rock, too. Let’s get into it, shall we?

The Alienware X15 R1 wields an Intel Core i7-11800H (eight cores) CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The internal components are powerful enough to run most games on high or very high graphics even on this laptop’s ultra-fast screen. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 360Hz. Overall, you should expect little to no stuttering and smooth visuals—this is a ferocious gaming laptop. For ports, it has one HDMI, one USB Type-A, two USB Type-C, and one Thunderbolt 4. The diverse selection of ports is awesome, especially if you want to hook up to an external monitor or mouse.

This is a killer deal. However, we don’t expect it to last long, as back-to-school season is quickly coming to a close. You better jump on it, gamers.

