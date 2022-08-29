Save $500 on this blisteringly fast HP Omen gaming laptop

Serious gamers know how important it is to invest in a laptop that will deliver solid performance. You’re going to need a lot of power to run those graphically intensive games. If you’re in the market for a proper gaming laptop, then you’re in luck, as we’ve got an excellent deal on the table today. Best Buy’s selling the HP Omen gaming laptop for $1,199.99. That’s a savings of $500. It’s an awesome deal, that’s for sure, but let’s get into the specs and features.

The HP Omen is rocking an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s plenty of power to run most games on high or very high graphics. The 16-inch display has a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. You should expect a vibrant picture as well as buttery smooth visuals. For ports, it has one Ethernet, one HDMI, and three USB Type-A.

You jump on this deal now before it’s too late, as back-to-school season is quickly drawing to a close.

Get the HP Omen gaming laptop for $1,199.99 at Best Buy