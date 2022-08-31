This $99 SteelSeries mechanical keyboard is compact and lightweight

If you have limited space for a mechanical keyboard, don’t sweat it. We’ve got the perfect deal for you today. Amazon’s selling the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL compact mechanical keyboard for $99, which saves you $30. This keyboard is part of Amazon’s gaming week sale, which lasts until September 9th. Made of aluminum alloy, this peripheral should be both durable and lightweight. It also has an OLED Smart Display built into the top right corner of the keyboard, which allows you to adjust your settings on the fly. Pretty cool, right? Let’s dive further into the specs and features.

The SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL comes with brown switches, which are quiet and have a soft tactile feel to them. This keyboard has clicky and linear switches as well, which are available to select on the Amazon page. It really boils down to personal preference. It also has RGB illumination and a magnetic wrist rest, which provides support for your palms. The keyboard weighs a little under two pounds and the dimensions are 5.48×13.99 x1.6-inches. That’s a good size for a smaller desk.

This is a great deal. However, the deal ends on September 9th, so you better act now before it’s gone.

