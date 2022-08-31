The Skribble PC case is a doodle canvas for your inner third grader

When it comes to the fairly button-down world of PC enclosures, there are two extremes: bone stock with a bit of RGB flair, where most of us live, and wild, extravagant case mods that might as well be slightly boxy sculptures. The AeroCool Skribble sits somewhere in the middle: a standard ATX case with glass panels that invite you to draw all your favorite grade school doodles all over it with a marker.

To be clear, there’s nothing particularly unique about the design — the front and side panels are the same tempered glass you’ll find in many PC cases. But AeroCool’s promotional material encourages you to use a liquid chalk marker to cover both of them with as much design work as you can handle. Both panels are easily removable for applying your masterpiece, and if you use the right kind of marker, it should be easy enough to wash and start over. A Flash Color white marker and microfiber wipe comes in the box.

Inside is a fairly typical mid-tower, with a mix of steel and ABS plastic construction, compatibility for ATX, MicroATX, and MiniITX motherboards, space for two 3.5-inch or five 2.5-inch hard drives, and nine total PCIe expansion slots (two vertical). You can fit three 120mm fans in the front and two on top, or liquid coolers of equivalent size, and the case can accommodate GPUs of up to 362mm. The front I/O includes two USB 3.0 ports, which is pretty paltry for a new case in 2022.

But perhaps the more important part is the dedicated lighting button on the front. Press it and you can cycle through RGB modes on the included 6-port fan hub, all the better to illuminate your artwork. Sadly, while the addressable RGB fan hub is a cool addition, you’ll have to supply most of that lighting yourself. Only the rear fan is RGB out of the box — the two in front are plain black.

As noted by Tom’s Hardware, there’s no price or date announced for the AeroCool Skribble just yet. Expect to see it on digital shelves before the end of the year.