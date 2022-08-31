Lenovo’s plus-sized IdeaPad 5i is a Chromebook media machine

Chromebooks have a reputation as cheap, simple laptops meant for browsing the web and not much else — that’s what happens when you build an entire operating system around a browser. But they’ve also been showing up with a surprising variety of hardware as of late. Take the just-announced Lenovo IdeaPad 5i for example. While its low price tag and processing power say “budget laptop,” its 16-inch screen with an optional 120Hz upgrade says “media machine.”

The oddly-sized screen defines the IdeaPad 5i. While the base model uses a standard 1920×1200 resolution at 60Hz, the upgraded version is “2.5K” (which should be 2560×1600, if it’s the same panel as the 16-inch IdeaPad 5). The boost to 120Hz is especially notable — it should make for smooth scrolling and silky-smooth gameplay in cloud streaming services like GeForce Now. That extra size also allows for a full 10-key area on the keyboard.

Lenovo

Elsewhere the IdeaPad 5i is pretty basic. While its two-tone lid is striking and the 2×2-watt speakers should be great for video, the processors on hand are merely a Pentium 8505 and a barely-upgraded Core i3-1215U. While storage is never all that important for Chromebooks, you’ll want to upgrade beyond the basic 64/128GB eMMC model for faster SSD storage at 256/512GB. Those who like to keep their tabs open will also want to upgrade from 4GB of DDR4 memory to 8GB.

In terms of I/O the laptop has double USB-C ports that also charge it up, plus two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports for older accessories, with a MicroSD card slot and a 1080p webcam for good measure. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 are a surprising luxury, as is the quoted 12 hours of battery life crammed into its 0.8-inch chassis. The IdeaPad 5i launches in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia later in September with a starting price of €549 for the base model. A US release is planned, but no price is given just yet — that Euro base price minus VAT would put it around the $500 mark.