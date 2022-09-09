This budget friendly Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is on sale for 7% off

The Microsoft Surface Pro is a powerful tablet computer that can serve double duty as a laptop. But they cost a lot to purchase, which is why budget-conscious folks might consider opting for this refurbished Surface Pro 5 — on sale this week for just $444.99 — as a more economical choice.

Though this model is admittedly a few years old, it’s still got quite a lot of life left in it. It features a 12.3” PixelSense touchscreen, a speedy Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage. And it comes equipped with Windows 10 Pro, so you can use the same software on it that you already use on your desktop PC — which is rare since most budget tablets predominantly run on limiting mobile platforms like Android or iOS.

This is a great option for students or creative professionals that are always on the go. Note that accessories such as the Surface Pen, multi-position kickstand, and Surface Pro Type Cover are not included, but those can easily be purchased separately. When you consider the savings you’ll get from choosing to buy this refurbished model, you’ll still come out way ahead.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Model 1796) Intel Core i5 8GB 256GB Windows Pro – Silver (Rerfurbished) – $444.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.