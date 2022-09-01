Home
Twitter is finally testing an edit button—but you have to pay for it

This is huge.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Have the gods finally answered our prayers? Maybe so. In a shocking turn of events, Twitter finally reveals an edit button. It seems like we’ve been asking for this feature for ages and now it’s here and ready to party. The Edit Tweet feature, as the company calls it, will allow you to fix any glaring typos or restructure your sentence entirely. However, there’s a catch. There’s always a catch, isn’t there?

The Edit Tweet feature will only be available to paying Twitter Blue subscribers. That means us common folk will need to live with our embarrassing typos for a while longer. Twitter is limiting the use of its Edit Tweet function as a way to incorporate direct feedback and resolve any issues that pop up. Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use this feature later this month.

The testing phase of this particular feature is relatively simple and straightforward. The test allows you to edit your Tweet within 30 minutes of publication. According to Twitter, you’ll see an “icon, timestamp, and label.” In other words, other readers will be able to see that it’s a modified tweet. Selecting the label will unveil the changes made to the original tweet.

This is a big deal, that’s for sure. To follow the edit button’s progress, be sure to turn on notifications for @TwitterBlue.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

