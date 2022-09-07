Learn how to be a better communicator for $30

Communication is a key to success in the professional world, whether you’re leading teams or landing clients. However, while many folks are intrinsic communicators, anyone can learn how to build connections effectively with practice and patience, especially if they have the Better Business Professional Skills Bundle handy.

This eight-course bundle comprises 16 hours of expert-led training on how to improve yourself as a business professional. The content is provided by Skill Success, an online learning platform specializing in skill development to help professionals achieve their goals in technology, project management, marketing, design, and, of course, communication.

Each course covers a crucial aspect of interpersonal relationships. For example, you’ll find lessons on body language, networking, team building, and emotional intelligence. Some skills you’ll learn include clarifying expectations and minimizing misunderstandings, de-escalating tense situations in the workplace, managing emotions, and more.

Discover how effective communication can take your professional life to the next level with the Better Business Professional Skills Bundle, on sale now for $29.99.

