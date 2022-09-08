This five-course risk management training bundle is $30 for a limited time

Modern companies leverage vast volumes of data to inform their decisions. However, much of that data might be confidential to the organization or tied to its users, so vulnerabilities may lead to untimely breaches that prove disastrous. You can learn how to address these risks with CRISC training in the Essential Risk & Information Systems Control Certification Training Bundle.

The five-course bundle is provided by the online learning hub, Skill Success. As featured on CNN, Entrepreneur, Mashable, CNET, TechRadar, and more, this marketplace offers training in a broad range of professional development skills for various industries, from business to lifestyle. Plus, the content is delivered in easy-to-follow videos for an engaging learning experience.

The bundle provides a lengthy overview of the risk management process. You’ll start by learning standards and corporate governance and discovering the factors influencing risk. Then, the content focuses on identifying, assessing, and prioritizing threats and vulnerabilities to develop a response strategy. Finally, you’ll train on risk monitoring and the evaluation of IT controls.

Managing risk is crucial in the corporate world, especially if your organization deals with sensitive information. You can learn how to keep those threats under wraps with the Essential Risk & Information Systems Control Certification Training Bundle, available now for $29.99.

The Essential Risk & Information Systems Control Certification Training Bundle – $29.99

Learn How to Identify, Contain, and Manage Threats

Prices subject to change.