Never type out a voice note again with this lifetime subscription to Voicetapp

As processors become more powerful, software is better able to take rote tasks off our hands. Voicetapp is a great example, using the cloud to automatically transcribe your recordings, live calls, and more.

This cloud-based AI transcription tool can tackle recordings in over 170 languages and live audio in a dozen, with 99% accuracy using automatic speech recognition (ASR). Powered by Amazon and Google, ASR is a deep learning tool that can identify accents, mark out up to five different speakers in an audio file, and even spot and add the correct punctuation.

This lifetime subscription also offers easy file sharing, supporting audio in MP3, OOG, MP4, or WAV, and there’s no installation required. Just connect your call or upload your file, and it does the rest, so if you’re without your device, you’re not without your notes. A lifetime subscription to Voicetapp is $59, 90% off the MSRP of $599.

