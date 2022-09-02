Snag this HyperX wireless gaming headset for just $50

If you’ve been shopping around for an affordable gaming headset, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Best Buy’s selling the HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset for $49.99. That’s a savings of $50. This headset has a detachable microphone, an adjustable headband, and a maximum wireless range of 65.6 feet. While those features are certainly cool, the HyperX has a lot more to offer. Let’s get into it.

The HyperX Cloud Core produces something called 3D sound spatialization and localization. Whether you’re gaming or watching a movies, that means you’re in for an immersive experience. The headset itself is comprised of a rugged aluminum frame and cushiony memory foam ear cups. I’m not sure about you, but comfort is a huge priority of mine, as I tend to get headaches easily. The included USB adapter is also compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4.

You better jump on this deal soon, as a $50 wireless gaming headset is a hot ticket item.

Get the HyperX Cloud Core wireless headset for $49.99 at Best Buy