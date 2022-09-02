Home / Entertainment
Snag this HyperX wireless gaming headset for just $50

This is quite a steal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
HyperX Cloud Core headphones
If you’ve been shopping around for an affordable gaming headset, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Best Buy’s selling the HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset for $49.99. That’s a savings of $50. This headset has a detachable microphone, an adjustable headband, and a maximum wireless range of 65.6 feet. While those features are certainly cool, the HyperX has a lot more to offer. Let’s get into it.

The HyperX Cloud Core produces something called 3D sound spatialization and localization. Whether you’re gaming or watching a movies, that means you’re in for an immersive experience. The headset itself is comprised of a rugged aluminum frame and cushiony memory foam ear cups. I’m not sure about you, but comfort is a huge priority of mine, as I tend to get headaches easily. The included USB adapter is also compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4.

You better jump on this deal soon, as a $50 wireless gaming headset is a hot ticket item.

HyperX Cloud Core wireless headset for $49.99 at Best Buy

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

