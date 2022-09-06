Nab this chic Lenovo IdeaPad gaming laptop for $750

If you’re in the market for an entry-level gaming laptop, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a fantastic deal for you today. Microcenter’s selling the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming laptop for $749.99. That’s a savings of $260. Not only does this gaming rig have decent specs, but the onyx grey color scheme is really sophisticated-looking. It would be a good option for a college student looking to save some cash. Let’s take a peek under the hood then, shall we?

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming has a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s fast enough to run most older titles on high graphics. However, when it comes to newer games, you may want to scale things back to medium. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The keyboard also has backlighting and the 720p webcam has a physical privacy shutter.

This is a nice deal. However, we expect it won’t last long. You better jump on it before it’s too late.

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming for $749.99 at Microcenter