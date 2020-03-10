Close Ad
PCWorld Home
Latest Videos
Popular
Channels
Big Data & Analytics
Car Tech
C-Suite
Gaming
Hardware & Accessories
How-To's & Tips
In the Cloud
IT Insights
Mobile
Smartphones
Robotics
Security
Smart Home
Social
Software
Wearables
Series
Hardcore Hardware
All Series
All Partners
Follow PCWorld
More Recent Videos
More Popular Videos
All Series
pcworld
Video
Latest
Popular
Series
The Full Nerd
PCWorld |
Video
Radeon RDNA2 details, ATX12VO PSU spec, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 128
Share this video
More for you to like:
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,...
(01:11:30)
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull...
(57:42)
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and...
(01:06:21)
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming...
(01:31:14)
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX...
(01:09:05)
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Closed captioning available on our
YouTube channel
Coming Next
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full...
Next Video
Share
Share this Video
Direct link:
PCWorld
Mar 10, 2020
Radeon RDNA2 details, ATX12VO PSU spec, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 128
PCWorld
|
Mar 10, 2020
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.
Similar
Hardware & Accessories
View
the
transcript
|
Show
production
credits
Hide transcript
Hide credits
More
The Full Nerd
Now Playing
The Full Nerd
Radeon RDNA2 details, ATX12VO PSU spec, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 128
The Full Nerd
GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X specs, NZXT H1, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 127
The Full Nerd
Nvidia's Cyberpunk-themed 2080 Ti, Asus RX 5700 thermals, why eGPU? | The Full Nerd ep. 126
The Full Nerd
Threadripper 3990x reviews, $300 gaming PC build, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 125
The Full Nerd
ATX12VO specs, RX 5600 XT BIOS fallout, RTX vs high refresh rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 123
The Full Nerd
Big AMD news, Intel's discrete graphics, our favorite things from CES | The Full Nerd ep. 120
The Full Nerd
Best PC hardware of 2019: The Full Nerd Awards | The Full Nerd ep. 118
The Full Nerd
Threadripper 3970X vs Core i9-10980XE, GTX 1650 Super review, Black Friday | The Full Nerd ep. 116
The Full Nerd
Google Stadia review, PC gaming in 2019 | The Full Nerd ep. 115
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 9 3950X review, Black Friday PC deals, MacBook Pro/Mac Pro | The Full Nerd ep. 114
The Full Nerd
Special edition: AMD talks 3rd-Gen Threadripper and Ryzen 9 3950X | The Full Nerd
The Full Nerd
Intel Core i9-9900KS and Nvidia GTX 1660 Super reviews | The Full Nerd ep. 113
Popular
Mobile
Galaxy S20: Don't buy!
Featured videos from IDG.tv
Our Partners
More Partners
Top
Close Ad