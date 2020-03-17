Hardware & Accessories
Ryzen 4000 unveiled, Xbox Series X specs, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 129
Ryzen 4000 unveiled, Xbox Series X specs, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 129

PCWorld | Mar 17, 2020

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

