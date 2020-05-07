The Full Nerd
PCWorld | Video
Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon RX 5600 XT, Q&A | The Full Nerd...
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full...
Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon RX 5600 XT, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 138

PCWorld | May 7, 2020

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

The Full Nerd
Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon RX 5600 XT, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 138 (01:23:20)
