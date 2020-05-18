Hardware & Accessories
PCWorld | Video
Nvidia Ampere, AMD AM4 controversy, RIP upgradable laptops | The Full...
More for you to like:
The Full Nerd 138
Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon RX 5600 XT, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 138 Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon... (01:23:20)
The Full Nerd
AMD B550 motherboards and 3rd-gen Ryzen 3 CPUs, finding old PC hardware | The Full Nerd ep. 136 AMD B550 motherboards and 3rd-gen... (01:04:46)
The Full Nerd
Comet Lake H review, Minecraft gets ray tracing, Ghost Canyon NUC review | The Full Nerd ep. 135 Comet Lake H review, Minecraft... (01:47:46)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 review: Game-changing performance for laptops | The Full Nerd ep. 132 Ryzen 4000 review: Game-changing...
the Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 unveiled, Xbox Series X specs, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 129 Ryzen 4000 unveiled, Xbox Series X...
The Full Nerd
GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X specs, NZXT H1, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 127 GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X...
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
You Might Like
The Full Nerd 138
Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon RX 5600 XT, Q&A | The Full Nerd...
Next Video

Nvidia Ampere, AMD AM4 controversy, RIP upgradable laptops | The Full Nerd ep. 139

PCWorld | May 18, 2020

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

Similar
More Hardware & Accessories
The Full Nerd
Now Playing
Nvidia Ampere, AMD AM4 controversy, RIP upgradable laptops | The Full Nerd ep. 139 (01:43:51)
Dell XPS 17 video
Dell XPS 17: Everything you need to know (16:04)
pin20 015 projectathena
What is Project Athena? Intel and Dell explain (30:11)
pub20 047 silverstonesetaa1
SilverStone Seta A1 walkthrough & teardown
the Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 unveiled, Xbox Series X specs, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 129
NZXT H1
NZXT H1 teardown
Cooler Master Masterbox MB311L
We teardown Cooler Master's MB311L, a micro-ATX case with ARGB
The Full Nerd
GeForce Now released, Z490 & B550 rumors, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 124
IceGiant ProSiphon Elite
Is a thermosiphon the best air cooler for Threadripper?
The Full Nerd
Radeon RX 5600 XT review, GeForce RTX 2060 price cuts, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 122
AMD interview
AMD talks Threadripper: The cores, the changes, and that price
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo V2
Cooler Master's ultra-popular CPU cooler gets much needed improvements
Popular
Dell XPS 17 video
Hardware & Accessories
Dell XPS 17: Everything you need to know (16:04)
pin20 015 projectathena
Hardware & Accessories
What is Project Athena? Intel and Dell explain (30:11)
The Full Nerd
Now Playing
Hardware & Accessories
Nvidia Ampere, AMD AM4 controversy, RIP upgradable laptops | The Full Nerd ep. 139 (01:43:51)
Featured videos from IDG.tv
  • Our Partners
More Partners
Top